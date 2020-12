Thank you for listing local nonprofits serving those in need! Could you add Occupy Medical with their new service center serving those with COVID-19 at 100 River Avenue?

This is so needed! Occupy Medical has given service to the homeless for many years and has now taken on another additional challenge with a need for blankets, medical supplies as well as financial gifts. Contact at River Avenue or 717 Centennial Avenue in Springfield or call 541-316-5743.

Happy Holidays!

Ruth Duemler

Eugene

Editor’s Note: We listed all nonprofits who reached out with their contact information and a testimonial. We know there are many more in the community we didn’t list, so thanks for writing!