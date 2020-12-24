The Light Returns At Last

As 2021 approaches I remember how our country was four years ago — relatively healthy and moving in a positive direction. I don’t have the words to express the horror, heartbreak and anger many of us feel about the devastation we live with now. Even a year ago it was bad but nothing like this. And yet upon deeper reflection it is apparent that without the pandemic and economic collapse that followed, Agent Orange most likely would have been re-elected. Once people like this are in power it is very difficult to ever get rid of them. So is this the price we collectively pay for new leadership? A heavy toll, but better than four more years.

As the sky begins to lighten outside it seems an apt metaphor for our situation. May there be light, may there be peace, may there be justice.

Robin Mix

Eugene