A pandemic, social unrest and more has amplified the problems that children of color face, especially in schools. The Brookings Institute estimates that two-thirds of minority students still attend schools that are predominantly minority, most of them located in central cities and funded well below those in neighboring suburban districts. The Early Education Workshop: Supporting Black Children — Part 1, led by Hadiyah Miller, and hosted by Eugene Public Library, examines this and advocates for anti-bias practices, equity and access to quality education for all children. Miller is the current president of Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children (ORAEYC) and has a distinguished 20-year career in child education in the Multnomah County area.

Early Education Workshop: Supporting Black Children — Part 1, led by Hadiyah Miller, is 10 am to 1 pm, Feb. 20 and is hosted by the Eugene Public Library on Zoom. Part 2 is March 13, with sign ups starting Feb. 20. To sign up for the link, call the library at 541-682-5450.