It’s a gorgeous walk through nature during a pandemic, brought to you by artist Margaret Prentice. A native of Indianapolis, Prentice found her way to the Willamette Valley and Eugene, where in recent years she has had a vibrant career exhibiting oil paintings of landscapes ranging from deserts to lush valleys and coastal beaches. Exhibition: Coastal Waters / Desert Sands: Oil Paintings by Margaret Prentice is showing through April at White Lotus Gallery. This is Prentice’s third solo show at White Lotus, and she has had paintings shown in two group shows at the gallery, including She Flies with Her Own Wings and Water, both in 2019. She has had exhibits at the Rogue Gallery in Medford, the Governor’s Office in Salem as well as having 10 of her works purchased by the University of Oregon and installed at Tykeson Hall on campus.

Exhibition: Coastal Waters / Desert Sands: Oil Paintings by Margaret Prentice is on exhibit through April 24 at White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette Street. The gallery’s hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.