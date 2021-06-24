Years of grueling work have gone into shaving seconds off track times and adding inches to field events — including Ryan Crouser’s world record June 18 in the shot put — all for the shot at Olympic glory next month in Tokyo. Now, with most of the U.S. Olympic track and field team set after two weeks of competition at Hayward Field, it’s time for out-of-town folks to cut loose a little and take in the sights of Eugene. The larger music venues won’t open until later this summer, but the wineries, such as Pfeiffer (PfeifferWinery.com), Silvan Ridge (SilvanRidge.com) and Territorial (TerritorialVineyards.com), offer soothing music and good ambience. If you’re a baseball fan, the Eugene Emeralds will be at PK Park (2800 Martin Luther King Blvd.) throughout the weekend, and if you want to begin to understand Eugene, go to Eugene Saturday Market on the Park Blocks at E. 8th Avenue and Oak Street. Food carts and craft vendors are lined up to serve your tastes. It is colorful; it is us. If you’re driving home, stock up on fruits and vegetables at the Lane County Farmers Market this Saturday on 5th Avenue between High and Oak streets. Or just walk or run the many paths along the Willamette River, including, of course, Pre’s Trail at Alton Baker Park. Everyone, it seems, must stop there and pay homage to Steve Prefontaine.

To all the track and field athletes who qualified for the U.S. Olympic track and field team, EW congratulates you and wishes you well in Tokyo. Stay healthy!