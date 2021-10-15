Bee Jazzy With Beyond Toxics

Bees, those wonderful pollinators who play an integral role in the larger picture of global health and nutrition, take a bow Thursday, Oct. 21, with the 7th Annual Bee Jazzy benefit for Beyond Toxics.

This year’s event, live streamed and featuring Eugene’s own jazz musician Halie Loren, is especially poignant for Beyond Toxics.

The Eugene-based nonprofit is marking 20 years of work statewide on behalf of environmental justice at the grassroots level for vulnerable communities that live and toil at the margins and who are disproportionately harmed by pollution and climate change.

Beyond Toxics also is working to overhaul the Oregon Forest Practices Act and to reduce the contribution of chemical pollution.

The playful focus on Oct. 21, though, is on the bees, who do serious work on the front lines in the ecosystem. By pollinating, bees are critical to the food chain for other animals and birds, be it for berries, seeds or fruits. They are much needed.

So pull up a chair with Halie Loren for two hours of great music benefiting a good cause. We can use the break.

The live streamed 7th Annual Bee Jazzy with the Halie Loren Jazz Trio, part of Beyond Toxics’ 20-year anniversary celebration, is 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 21. Tickets for the livestream by itself are $10. Tickets ranging from $60 to $100 include the live stream as well as commemorative Bee Jazzy wine glasses and bottles of wine from Silvan Ridge Winery, and they can be purchased at BeyondToxics.org. A link to the concert and a virtual silent auction will be emailed after the purchase.