The scare this Halloween weekend comes from radio’s Golden Age and to the Soreng Theater with the Radio Redux Spooktacular Halloween Show. Murder and mayhem will be recreated by the cast of Radio Redux with The House in Cypress Canyon (first broadcast in 1946) and To Find Help (originally broadcast in 1945). Peter van de Graaff takes the lead in Cypress Canyon as a new homeowner who narrates a “story within a story” after a manuscript is found that details horrific occurrences in the home. Maggie Muellner plays the wife and Achilles Massahos plays the detective in what radio historians have cited as the most chilling radio show of the era. Then Rebecca Nachison stars as the single homeowner and Massahos as the meek handyman in To Find Help, but is the handyman really meek or is he sinister? Stay tuned. As always, the Radio Redux Rhythm-aires band will perform songs from the era, and a free pre-show talk by radio-film historian Patrick Lucanio occurs an hour before showtime.

Radio Redux Spooktacular, featuring The House in Cypress Canyon and To Find Help, plays at Soreng Theater at the Hult Center at 7 pm Friday, Oct. 29, and 1:30 pm both Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased at HultCenter.org.