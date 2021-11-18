Here are even more holiday events to check out

Music

Dec. 8-15 — All Is Bright: A Jazz Kings Christmas 2021 features Shirley Andress, Marisa Frantz and Vicki Brabham with the Emerald City Jazz Kings doing everything from showtunes like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to traditional carols. The show runs Dec. 8 through Dec. 15 at The Shedd. Tickets and info at 541-434-7000 and TheShedd.org.

Dec. 9 — Eugene Symphony’s Winter Dreams brings in guest conductor Erina Yashima of the Philadelphia Orchestra to conduct a program that includes George Walker’s lament dedicated to his grandmother; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4, with soloist Paul Huang in his Eugene debut, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1, “Winter Dreams.” 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. Tickets $10 to $62 at EugeneSymphony.org.

Dec. 22-23 — Oregon Mozart Players’ annual candlelight concert Bach Home For The Holidays features guest conductor Daniel Cho with violin soloists Jenny Estrin and Julia Frantz in a holiday program that includes carols and classical favorites. 7:30 pm Dec. 22-23 at Central Presbyterian Church, 555 E. 15th Avenue. Tickets $24 to $60 at 541-345-6648 and OregonMozartPlayers.org.

Dance

Nov. 27-28 — All That! Dance Company’s Nutcracker offers a modern rendition of the familiar show with more than 300 young dancers performing jazz, tap, hip-hop, ballroom and classical ballet. Tickets, at $23 to $33, and a complete schedule are available at HultCenter.org.

Dec. 17-23 — Eugene Ballet’s The Nutcracker. A ballet holiday tradition for decades, Tchaikovsky’s tale of Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and his Pirate Henchmice and, of course, the Nutcracker is an audience favorite. Orchestra Next provides live music. Performances are at the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall, and include both evening and matinee shows. Tickets, $15 to $60, and a complete schedule are at EugeneBallet.org.

Theater

Nov. 19 to Dec. 12 — University Theatre’s A Christmas Carol. John Schmor adapts and directs this holiday classic, which resonates in our age of capitalist greed and income inequality. Performances are at the University of Oregon’s Robinson Theatre. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 seniors and free for UO students at Tickets.UOregon.edu/Christmas-Carol.

Nov. 27 — O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy. Off-Broadway comedians and 3-time Impresario Award-Winners (London) James & Jamesy present their Christmas comedy classic O Christmas Tea. Performance is 3 and 7:30 pm Nov. 27 at the Hult Center’s Soreng Theater; tickets are $10-$44 at HultCenter.org.

Dec. 17-19 — The Radio Redux Holiday Special. Fred Crafts’ performing ensemble brings classical radio plays to new life on stage; this show offers seasonal songs and stories. Performances are 7 pm Dec. 17 and 1:30 pm Dec. 18 and 19 at the Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. Tickets are $22-$25, $19 students, at RadioRedux.org at 541-682-5000.

Gift shopping

Through Nov. 27 — Emerald Print Exchange at the Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette Street. Some 175 local, national and international artists have submitted 5×7-inch fine art prints in a variety of media, including etching/aquatint, lithography, woodcut, linocut, mezzotint and screenprint. View works at the gallery and then buy online at WhitPrint.com. Prices started at $95 when the show opened Nov. 3 and have dropped by $3 each day since then.

Nov. 15-Dec. 25 — New Zone Gallery’s Holiday Bazaar. Everything for sale is made by New Zone coop artists, from small paintings to ceramics and handmade holiday cards. New Zone is at 110 E. 11th Avenue, and is open noon to 6 pm daily.

Nov. 20-Dec. 4 — Holiday Market inside the Lane Events Center. The annual market, run by Saturday Market, will run Nov. 20-21 and 26-28 and Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and, for procrastinators, Dec. 23-24. Hours are 10 am to 6 pm, closing 4 pm on Christmas Eve.

Nov. 22-Dec. 17 — Art for All Seasons Annual Membership Show & Club Mud Ceramics Holiday Sale at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1901 E. 15th Avenue. Maude Kerns’ biggest show of the year showcases work by the nonprofit art center’s members. For more information see MKArtCenter.org or call 541-345-1571.

Out of Town

Nov. 27-Jan. 2 — Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s It’s Christmas, Carol! Put together by OSF actors Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley and John Tufts and performed in the Angus Bowmer Theatre at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, the musical spoof tells the story of Carol Scroogenhouse, who is abducted and taken through time and space to reckon with how she’s abandoned humanity for hollow capitalism. Schedule and tickets ($35-$75) at OSFAshland.com.

New Year’s

Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 — Arrivals: Rio with Ballet Fantastique. See a ballet performance featuring live music from Bossanaire + Juan Cruz Luqui in the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall, and then enjoy Latin fare, bubbles and a dance party in the Hult lobby. Show starts at 9 pm Friday, Dec. 31, and 2:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 2. Tickets are $45 to $75 at BalletFantastique.org.