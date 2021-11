Leaf blowers have resulted not only in loud, intrusive noise in the fall, but also in the excessive removal of every last leaf, even from bare dirt.

Please leave some leaves alone! The birds, bees and butterflies need numbers of small piles of twigs and leaves in which to shelter over the winter. To blow away every leaf results in an irrevocable loss to a host of creatures, many of which are blessings for our gardens, and lives.

Helene England

Eugene