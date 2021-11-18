The Benefits Of Leaf Theft

I steal my neighbor’s leaves in broad daylight and in clear sight of everyone. The benefits outweigh the risks. I aid in my neighbor’s clean-up, obtain clean leaves for my garden for free, which in turn aids the soil, the bugs, the birds and the garter snakes. Using only a rake, the package comes with upper and lower body workout including a lot of down dog, which takes blood to my head for better thinking, they say.

An added benefit is that I greet other neighbors as they walk by. Why have the city pick up your leaves and then buy them back from a forest products outlet in the form of mulch which are probably covered in stanky oil from the road? Makes no sense. Keep the goodies for your garden!

Merrie Kelly

Eugene