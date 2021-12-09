Dawn Lesley For County Commissioner

I am encouraged by the news that Dawn Lesley is running for West Lane County commissioner. I have not felt represented by the incumbent, Jay Bozievich. It seems the only times we see him here in Florence is when he is running for re-election.

So it is that I welcome a courageous fresh voice with new ideas for our community and county. In these uncertain times, we need invigorating perspectives and energy. Lesley appears to me to represent such possibilities. Let us listen carefully to what she stands for.

Pip Cole

Florence