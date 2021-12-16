Why Don’t Pro-Lifers Care About Dead Students?

How is it that in the year 2021 there were 28 school shootings? The amount of terror that kids across our nation experience is egregious. I don’t understand what more has to happen for members of Congress to come together, not even for them, for the children, the future of our nation. This is not an argument about the Second Amendment or a Constitutional crisis, it’s about infringing on a person’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

How can we expect students to go to school and learn when they are afraid that their classmate will pose a life-or-death threat to their life? I find it most ironic as a high school student that alot of the people, including members of congress that are “pro-life,” only care about lives when it concerns birth, yet 32 students have died and we still can’t get the adults to come together. At Aloha High School on Dec. 10, 2021, we got a shooter threat. A school that has a student body of more than 2,000 students had apparently only 400 in attendance. The fear that a threat caused, the fear that parents had for their kids’ lives, is disheartening. That’s not even the most sad part. The saddest part is that the school’s administration heard about the threat. Anyone can strike at any time, and that is what scares me, and that’s what scares students all across the nation everyday.

Taliek Lopez-DuBoff

Aloha