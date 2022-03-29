Keb’ Mo’ at The Shedd

He’s a five-time Grammy winner who has been described as a living link to the seminal Delta blues that once traveled up and down the Mississippi River and later across the United States. Increasingly, he also has become an activist for urgent action on behalf of the planet. Kevin Roosevelt Moore — Keb’ Mo’ — returns to Eugene with his band this week, which is sold out, and there is much on his mind. He recently teamed up with the Plastic Pollution Coalition for a music video (“Louder”), which was launched on March 25 and can be seen on YouTube. It’s his call for activism regarding climate change. He explained to NPR Weekend Edition that “At one time, I was part of a new generation,” a reference to sounding the alarm about polluted oceans, nuclear arms and nuclear power plants as well as the Vietnam war. “And then we became the old generation, and we didn’t do anything, you know? So I’m just kind of calling us out — calling everybody out, so to speak, kind of apologizing to the new generation.” Keb’ Mo’ is in Eugene to promote his new album Good to Be, which came out early this year and immediately reached No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Album Charts.

The Keb’ Mo’ Band performs at The Shedd’s Jaqua Concert Hall 7:30 pm Thursday, March 31. Tickets are sold out.