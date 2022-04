Like, wow, just loved the 4/14 Eugene Weedly, six full ad pages selling pot. Is that an EW high?

Terrific front page and two inside page tribute to actor Jim Belushi, 93-acre Oregon pot farmer, brother of John Belushi, the longtime daily pot smoker who blasted through that proverbial gateway to the hard stuff, a death via speedball doses of cocaine and heroin.

Count me stoked!

Don McLean

Eugene

Editor’s Note: Jim Belushi has reiterated in multiple interviews that he believes if his brother had been self medicating by smoking cannabis he would not have died.