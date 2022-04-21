Great Cities Have Trash Cans

My partner and I frequently walk through the Whiteaker neighborhood to one of our favorite restaurants, New Day Bakery. It’s appalling how much trash and garbage we encounter along the way. Some is from convenience store purchases, some from those living in tents along the street and railroad tracks. As I look around, I realize there are no bins or dumpsters to put the trash in. I’m certain most people would use them if they were available.

Another idea: Hire the resident unhoused to patrol the neighborhood to pick up trash, and deposit it in the new trash cans or dumpsters.

Bill Klupenger

Eugene