Yes, This Is Class Warfare

Todd Reed (Letters 3/24) claims Eugene’s proposals to open up single-family home zoning, as required by HB 2001, will result in 42-foot apartment buildings whose renters will park on the street. Horrors! My heart just bleeds for this privileged middle-class homeowner who will be forced to live with renters in his neighborhood.

Nowhere in his letter is the slightest awareness that Eugene is in a rental housing crisis, resulting in a homelessness crisis. All he wants to do is keep his cozy neighborhood the same, by keeping us out.

I actually hope all his catastrophic expectations come true, although I doubt it. This is just class warfare. They’ve had their day, and that day has passed. NIMBYs need to shut up and get the hell out of our way.

Lynn Porter

Eugene