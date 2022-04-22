Oregon Country Fair announces 2022 Lineup

After a few years in the Cloud, the Oregon Country Fair returns for an in-person event July 8, 9, & 10, 2022.

The 2022 lineup is stacked with Fair favorites like California Honeydrops, MarchFourth, High Step Society, and some new artists that are destined to become Fair favorites. MonoNeon and Devotchka, we’re looking at you.

For more info about Oregon Country Fair, visit oregoncountryfair.org

Oregon Country Fair 2022 Lineup:

MonoNeon

The California Honeydrops

Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time

Tribute to Robert Hunter featuring: Melvin Seals, Scott Law & Lebo

DeVotchKa

Ron Artis II

MarchFourth

Moonalice

Russ Liquid

High Step Society

Emily Kokal

Moorea Masa and the Mood

Evan Greer

Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters

Scott Law

Outer Orbit

Rizo

Glitterfox

Candy Picnic

The Macks

Bluphoria

The Muddy Souls

Jim Page

Max Ribner

Threedom

Sávila

Sweet N’ Juicy

Handmade Moments

Alcyon Massive

Caitlin Jemma

Free Creatures

Sara B3 & 45 RPM Soul Revue

Solovox

The Chris Chandler Show

Brian Cutean

Lewi Longmire

Adam East & Kris Deelane

Trashcan Joe

Fremont Player’s Panto

Robin Jackson and the Caravan

Alder Street

Tara Velarde

A Side Of Beets

Grupo Masato

Llorona

SageCrow & The Flock

Kef

Saloon Ensemble

Gossamer Strings

Beat Crunchers

De Solution

Aruna Beth Miriam Rose & Friends

Percy Hilo & Friends

Cassandra Robertson

Charlotte Thistle

Invisible Arts Project

In the Dance Pavilion:

Julia Tsitsi Chigamba & Chinyakare Ensemble

Scott Nice

DJ Prashant & the Jai Ho! Dance Troupe

Miles Maeda

Heather Christie featuring Vir McCoy

Manoj

Vaudeville / Circus / Comedy:

JuggleMania & Co(defendants)

Royal Famille DuCaniveaux

Stage Left Presents: Hansel & Regrettal: A Lost Clown Opera

UMO Ensemble

Girl Circus

Mud Bay Jugglers with Vendredi’s Bag

Rose City Circus

Leapin’ Louie Goes to War!

New Old Time Chautauqua 2022

Fighting Instruments of Karma Marching Band/Orchestra

Tom Noddy’s Bubble Magic

Bellini Family Circus

ShoeHorn

On the Caravan Stage:

The Bedouin Spice Orchestra

The Caravan Stage Dancers Michelle Alany and the Mystics

Espacio Flamenco

Spoken Word:

The Witches Muse Podcast

Laurence Cole’s Song Circle

Michelle Ruiz-Keil

Laura Stanfill

Sanyu Estelle

Long Tom Watershed with David Turner

Hair: Racism, Sexism, Ageism

Jaya Lakshmi

Psychedelic Witchcraft with Tom Hatsis

Fooble the Dragon

Dreamscapes Academy

Lars Adams

Motivational Hip-Hop Fusion with Kemy Joseph

History & Mystery OCF with Sean Ahearn

Dr. Atomic’s Medicine Show

DanceSafe

Arame Walker

Bicycle Adventures with CelloJoe

Poetry Showcase

Stand up Comedy

The Art of Storytelling

On the Youth Stage:

Linda Yapp the Lemon Drop Fairy

Amber Moon

Garden Critter Academy Puppets

Fortune’s Folly

Ras Gabriel & Joe Ginet

Uncle-B, Auntie-E, & J-Dog

Teaching Tales with Lucky Ortiz

Who’s Feeling Young Now

Kai Heartlife, Juggling Poetic

Fox and Bones

JenUwin the Unicorn with Fooble the Dragon

Luna and Julia Puppet Play

Miles Gracen

Moe’s Family Band

Giant Puppets Save the World

Ambiance on the Path:

Calliope Circus: Dare to Be Here!

Primordial Soup Puppets

Catz Meow! with the AristoCatz

Chicken Little

Peachi the Dragon Parade

Mystics of Nibiru

Risk of Change

Diva Galactika

Revelers Aerial Works

Snow, Living Statue

Statue Cru!

Coyote Rising Giant Puppets

Little Bo Peep and the Nonconforming Sheep

The Curiosity

Jonny Hahn

The Radar Angels

Last Gasp Sweep Band