Oregon Country Fair announces 2022 Lineup

After a few years in the Cloud, the Oregon Country Fair returns for an in-person event July 8, 9, & 10, 2022.
The 2022 lineup is stacked with Fair favorites like California Honeydrops, MarchFourth, High Step Society, and some new artists that are destined to become Fair favorites. MonoNeon and Devotchka, we’re looking at you.
For more info about Oregon Country Fair, visit oregoncountryfair.org
Oregon Country Fair 2022 Lineup:
MonoNeon
The California Honeydrops
Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time
Tribute to Robert Hunter featuring: Melvin Seals, Scott Law & Lebo
DeVotchKa
Ron Artis II
MarchFourth
Moonalice
Russ Liquid
High Step Society
Emily Kokal
Moorea Masa and the Mood
Evan Greer
Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters
Scott Law
Outer Orbit
Rizo
Glitterfox
Candy Picnic
The Macks
Bluphoria
The Muddy Souls
Jim Page
Max Ribner
Threedom
Sávila
Sweet N’ Juicy
Handmade Moments
Alcyon Massive
Caitlin Jemma
Free Creatures
Sara B3 & 45 RPM Soul Revue
Solovox
The Chris Chandler Show
Brian Cutean
Lewi Longmire
Adam East & Kris Deelane
Trashcan Joe
Fremont Player’s Panto
Robin Jackson and the Caravan
Alder Street
Tara Velarde
A Side Of Beets
Grupo Masato
Llorona
SageCrow & The Flock
Kef
Saloon Ensemble
Gossamer Strings
Beat Crunchers
De Solution
Aruna Beth Miriam Rose & Friends
Percy Hilo & Friends
Cassandra Robertson
Charlotte Thistle
Invisible Arts Project
In the Dance Pavilion:
Julia Tsitsi Chigamba & Chinyakare Ensemble
Scott Nice
DJ Prashant & the Jai Ho! Dance Troupe
Miles Maeda
Heather Christie featuring Vir McCoy
Manoj
Vaudeville / Circus / Comedy:
JuggleMania & Co(defendants)
Royal Famille DuCaniveaux
Stage Left Presents: Hansel & Regrettal: A Lost Clown Opera
UMO Ensemble
Girl Circus
Mud Bay Jugglers with Vendredi’s Bag
Rose City Circus
Leapin’ Louie Goes to War!
New Old Time Chautauqua 2022
Fighting Instruments of Karma Marching Band/Orchestra
Tom Noddy’s Bubble Magic
Bellini Family Circus
ShoeHorn
On the Caravan Stage:
The Bedouin Spice Orchestra
The Caravan Stage Dancers Michelle Alany and the Mystics
Espacio Flamenco
Spoken Word:
The Witches Muse Podcast
Laurence Cole’s Song Circle
Michelle Ruiz-Keil
Laura Stanfill
Sanyu Estelle
Long Tom Watershed with David Turner
Hair: Racism, Sexism, Ageism
Jaya Lakshmi
Psychedelic Witchcraft with Tom Hatsis
Fooble the Dragon
Dreamscapes Academy
Lars Adams
Motivational Hip-Hop Fusion with Kemy Joseph
History & Mystery OCF with Sean Ahearn
Dr. Atomic’s Medicine Show
DanceSafe
Arame Walker
Bicycle Adventures with CelloJoe
Poetry Showcase
Stand up Comedy
The Art of Storytelling
On the Youth Stage:
Linda Yapp the Lemon Drop Fairy
Amber Moon
Garden Critter Academy Puppets
Fortune’s Folly
Ras Gabriel & Joe Ginet
Uncle-B, Auntie-E, & J-Dog
Teaching Tales with Lucky Ortiz
Who’s Feeling Young Now
Kai Heartlife, Juggling Poetic
Fox and Bones
JenUwin the Unicorn with Fooble the Dragon
Luna and Julia Puppet Play
Miles Gracen
Moe’s Family Band
Giant Puppets Save the World
Ambiance on the Path:
Calliope Circus: Dare to Be Here!
Primordial Soup Puppets
Catz Meow! with the AristoCatz
Chicken Little
Peachi the Dragon Parade
Mystics of Nibiru
Risk of Change
Diva Galactika
Revelers Aerial Works
Snow, Living Statue
Statue Cru!
Coyote Rising Giant Puppets
Little Bo Peep and the Nonconforming Sheep
The Curiosity
Jonny Hahn
The Radar Angels
Last Gasp Sweep Band