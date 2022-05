Thanks for the review of a few of Creswell’s gems in the May 5 Chow edition. Readers might like to know that Dak Thai Cuisine offers a wonderful vegan selection and, in the dozens of times my family has ordered take out, they have gotten our order right every single time. When you have special dietary requests, this attention to detail is heartwarming, as is their incredibly delicious vegan food. Their menu is online at DakThaiCuisine.com.

Cindy Herzog

Creswell