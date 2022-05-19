Five People Shouldn’t Rule The Whole Country

I am in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade because it has such fragile legal underpinnings. However, I can understand the protests. I do not like the idea of 330 million people waiting breathlessly for five individuals, who may or may not have attended law school and learned anything useful, to decide the future course of the country. It feels too much like the imperial decrees found throughout Gibbon’s Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire. Our republic should not have arrived at this place.

Nolan Nelson

Redmond