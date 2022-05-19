Thirty years after its first performance, rehearsals were strong and bags were almost packed for a tour of Northern California in March 2020 when the COVID lockdown froze everyone in place. In May 2021, COVID canceled another performance. More than two years after the canceled tour, Soromundi Lesbian Chorus of Eugene is finally able to honor its heritage in performance. Soromundi Lesbian Chorus of Eugene: 30 Years of Song — Annual Spring Concert is a celebration of the choir’s music and activism — not to mention a chance to sing out positive vibes — after being caught in the pandemic’s web. “We’re like a true community choir,” says Lisa Hellemn, the choir’s music and artistic director. For starters, she notes that Soromundi holds no auditions. If you come, you sing. Also, Hellemn says the choir itself picks most of the music it will perform, and the result for Saturday is an eclectic mix of songs ranging from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to folk. “It’s our greatest hits,” Hellemn says. Soromundi’s roster is at 70 at this time, and Hellemn predicts that 50 singers will perform — to honor the group’s heritage in music and activism.

Soromundi Lesbian Chorus of Eugene: 30 Years of Song — Annual Spring Concert, with guests the Motet Singers and drummer Claudia Paige, is 7pm Saturday, May 21 at Soreng Theatre at the Hult Center. Tickets are $21 to $25.