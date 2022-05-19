Support Your Local Restaurant

I don’t like editorializing, but I see a lot of complainers lately on Eugene Foodies! Facebook group moaning about how they are getting bad/slow service, unavailable menu items, restaurants closed during stated open hours, price rises, etc.

All over the country chef-owners are struggling to stay open, keep menu items in stock, keep enough staff to give good service and still make a profit to support their families. We need to support our purveyors as they struggle through these tough times. Last night at one of our favorite sushi places, the server told me repeatedly, “Sorry, we are out of that, too.” I took it as an opportunity to try some things I had not considered. Lemons to lemonade — just add a little sweetness and kindness.

Chris Calise

Founder, Eugene Foodies!

Eugene