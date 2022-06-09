Let’s Go Down By The River

For much of the half century that I have lived in Eugene, it has seemed as if the city has been trying to save downtown. The mall did not do it. Getting rid of the mall helped. Demolition of the City Hall has probably affected city staff, but it may not have made matters significantly worse for the broader population. The newer federal courthouse and the planned riverfront development have had the effect of enlarging the concept of what downtown is.

The EWEB building deserves a second look by the City Council. It could, at least, provide an accessible and beautiful setting for a new City Hall.

David Williams

Eugene