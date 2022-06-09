The Illusions of the NEA

“The way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun.” — Wayne LaPierre, CEO, National Rifle Association.

Contrast this statement to what LaPierre said in the bankruptcy trial of the NRA regarding his questionable stewardship of the nonprofit. Among the additional details regarding the transgressions that came to light was the use by LaPierre of an NRA vendor’s 108-foot yacht, Illusions.

LaPierre said he sailed to the Bahamas on the yacht because he was looking for a place to be safe following the mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. There you have it from the horse’s mouth: The best way to handle a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a 108-foot yacht.

Rene Tihista

Springfield