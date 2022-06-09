USA is No. 1! — In Mass Shootings

“Guns are the number one killer of children in the United States of America… over the last two decades, more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined,” President Joe Biden said. By far, America suffers the most mass shootings in the world.

What is wrong with us?

We regulate car driving speeds, institute age and driver’s license requirements. Even conservative Supreme Court Justice Scalia said, “The right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” One can’t buy a bazooka.

Oregon does better than many states with this crisis. Still, we have room to improve.

Heartbroken and sick to your stomach enough to act? Insist that Oregon lawmakers enact common-sense gun laws like regulating “ghost guns,” and mandate gun safety training. Make them ban war weapons like the AR-15 and high-capacity magazines that make the dead unrecognizable to their families.

David Atman

Eugene