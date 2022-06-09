The weather has had much to say so far this young season. On the afternoon of June 5 alone there was blissful sunshine followed by wind and ominous clouds, then a temporary downpour. Yet the Whiteaker Community Market, now in its seventh season, ambled on that Sunday — and every Sunday — with crafts, vegan-oriented food, freshly grown produce and fair-trade clothing for neighborhood residents, all at a relaxed pace. Soft impromptu music fills the air, kids play at Scobert Park and dogs with leashes follow their humans from booth to booth. “I love to see dogs and babies,” says Saoirse Scott, the market’s director. At the entry of the market is a wagon with gently used books for the taking from the Whiteaker Street Library. From there, Scott explains that artisan booths rotate weekly to allow for greater equity. There is also plenty of produce from the likes of Wild Child Farm and One Farm Collective as well gorgeous handmade sweaters from Bolivia as part of a fair-trade initiative. In short, the market has everything you could want — community togetherness — for the summer Sundays to come.

The Whiteaker Community Market is every Sunday through October, 11 am to 4 pm, 4th Avenue and Blair Boulevard at Scobert Park. Masks optional. Dogs welcome, on a leash.