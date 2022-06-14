Running And Walking For Peace In Our Time

Wars and bloodshed have been with us always — that is something that Sharon Tabor, a volunteer with the Palmo Center for Peace and Education, acknowledges. “There have been many conflicts for many years,” she says. Palmo is a nonprofit in Eugene whose programs provide a welcoming environment for people of all faiths and support the teachings of the Dalai Lama.

But Tabor notes, too, that recent headlines of violence have created “a lot of hopelessness” in communities and that the Palmo Center’s annual Eugene Peace Run — back on June 18 after a two-year pandemic hiatus — is more timely than ever.

“As the Dalai Lama says, we’re all brothers and sisters,” Tabor says. “We need to celebrate peace with each other.”

In addition to the run, more than 30 volunteers connected to the Palmo Center have rented the large picnic pavilion at Alton Baker Park that will offer a Kids Peace Place. Children and families can make prayer flags, learn mindfulness techniques and build a community mandala with recycled bottle caps from BRING Recycling.

The Eugene Peace Run — a 5k or 10k walk or run — is 9 am Saturday, June 18, at Alton Baker Park. The Kids Peace Place is 9 to 11:30 am, also at Alton Baker Park. Register for free at PalmoCenter.org.