It’s National Pollinator Week, and Beyond Toxics is prepared.

The sweet jazz vocals of Halie Loren and her quartet, along with the guitar playing of Olem Alves and his jazz instrumental trio, highlight the Beyond Toxics 8th Annual Bee Jazzy, a benefit on Thursday to save Oregon’s bees.

Beyond Toxics has worked tirelessly through the years to bring attention to the decline of bees and other pollinators which — through the use of harmful pesticides — threatens food security for vulnerable communities in Oregon.

The nonprofit notes this week that of the 100 crop varieties that provide 90 percent of the world’s food, 71 are pollinated by bees. Further, honey bees pollinate 95 kinds of fruits, nuts and vegetables. They are that vital.

For the past two years, the Bee Jazzy benefit has been virtual because of the pandemic, this year it is ready to celebrate the pollinators in person, and with some great music.

Beyond Toxic’s 8th Annual Bee Jazzy, a benefit to save Oregon’s Bees, is 5:30 to 9 pm Thursday, June 23 at Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Road. Tickets are $30 each and include a commemorative wine glass and a glass of Silvan Ridge Wine.