Don’t Let Johnson Split The Vote

Betsy Johnson is no Ann Richards. Richards was meaningful in her words, and topped them off with sass. Johnson just has the inflection. While I’m glad she flew a rescue helicopter, I haven’t figured out what that has to do with governing a state. Whoever makes her commercials is an expert of insinuation and deserves the big bucks they must be getting. Like any third party candidate, she might split votes. Guess that’s what it’s all about. Just makes me determined to vote a straight ticket to keep Oregon blue.

Deb Huntley

Eugene