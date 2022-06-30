From the glare and booming sounds of the late-night fireworks to the more peaceful gatherings of the day, Lane County residents have plenty of opportunities to celebrate Independence Day on July 4. The first pitch to the celebration is the American pastime itself when the Eugene Emeralds host an evening game on July 3, followed by fireworks. The Aquafina OTC Butte To Butte road race follows in the early morning hours of July 4, but if even being a spectator for this event seems too ambitious, you can start your day with a relaxing pancake breakfast and other activities at the 2022 4th of July Celebration in Creswell, with fireworks at night (this is the regular one, not the one put on by white supremacists). Still more fireworks can be found late at night at SUB’s Light of Liberty gathering in Island Park, which will feature music on three stages and is headlined by the Atlanta Rhythm Section. Not enough fireworks for you on July 4? Check out the final day of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, which hosts American Celebration night. Be sure to keep all animals safe. July 4 is typically the roughest night of the year for them.

Kick off the July 4 holiday with baseball and fireworks at 5:05 pm Sunday, July 3, at PK Park when the Eugene Emeralds host the Everett AquaSox. Tickets are at MiLB.com. On Independence Day, the Aquafina OTC Butte To Butte road race begins at 40th Avenue and Donald Street. Registration to run and a course map to follow the race is at ButteToButte.com. Schedule information for the all-day 2022 4th of July Celebration in Creswell is at Business.CreswellChamber.com. SUB’s Light of Liberty gathering at Island Park in Springfield is 4 to 11 pm July 4. Ticket and music schedule information is at SubUtil.com. The Eugene Pro Rodeo concludes its four-day run July 4 with fireworks. Times and ticket prices are at EugeneRodeo.com.