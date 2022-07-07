The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 hasn’t fully hit Eugene yet — it runs July 15 through 25 — but already Agate Street at Hayward Field is shut down, and race walkers on July 22 and 24 may go faster than vehicle traffic near the University of Oregon. So, if you’re a visitor or a frustrated resident just trying to get home and find yourself on foot in the area, you can at least hike over to Maude Kerns Art Center for its Home Team: World Stage exhibit. Elegant photos of landscapes from Monmouth to the North Umpqua, acrylic and oil paintings as well as sculptures and mixed-media displays from the likes of W. David Herman and Bill Martin — and much more — show the history and rugged beauty of Oregon. It should be a nice, peaceful distraction from the congestion in the immediate neighborhood.

Home Team: World Stage runs through July 24 at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 East 15th Avenue. Gallery hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and noon to 4 pm on Saturday. The Gallery is closed on Sunday. Track-themed artwork by Adam Grosowsky (paintings of Steve Prefontaine and Bill Bowerman) can be found through July 30 at the Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette Street.