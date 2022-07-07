It’s Not Men’s Place To Decide

Sure, men are affected by abortion. That’s precisely why they should be careful where they stick it, when and with whom; it’s where consent comes in. Had they been aborted, some of those so enamored with piss-tool waving rights wouldn’t even exist. Now, there’s a thought.

Meantime, it’s a push to understand why anyone who does not have, has never had (perhaps does not aspire to having) a uterus, should have a single impactful, let alone definitive, word to say on the subject of abortion rights. The day that others can commonly experience, firsthand, the life-long mix of possible delights, disappointments, fears, discomforts, miseries, questions, uncertainties, risks of their own body’s pregnancy concomitant birth or miscarriage, as well as breastfeeding (and while we’re at it, female puberty, identity, sexuality, safety, contraception considerations, pms, menstruation, peri-menopause, menopause, post-menopause) is the day that the conversation would logically be more inclusive. And, yeah, many issues such as those of child nurturing, relationship, family dynamic, personal well-being and financial earning potential are at stake.

Jenny Gusset

Eugene