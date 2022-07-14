Live Free And Be Brave — Without Guns

I like watching Fox News in the evenings. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham break down the “biggest issues” in America. Two issues they complain about with the liberal left are gas prices and firearm restrictions. I am not a liberal lefty, but I would like to offer a local solution people can act on regarding these big issues.

First, ride your bicycle to work, to the store, out to eat — everywhere. Just for the summer. Give it a try.

Second, turn your handguns and assault rifles into the sheriff’s office to be destroyed. With this, remember that we are living in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Live free of firearms and be brave. Employ a bit of courageous vulnerability.

Michael Ryan

Eugene