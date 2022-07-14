Protect Our Elections

The recent televised Jan. 6 hearings have already revealed, in shocking detail, how former President Donald Trump and his associates planned, promoted and paid for efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

For the future of our democracy, this needs to be a moment that inspires millions of people to take action.

In America, voters should have the final say. But Trump and far-right extremists engaged in a criminal conspiracy by helping to promote and pay for election sabotage efforts that culminated in the deadly attack on our country on Jan. 6.

The U. S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s upcoming public hearings will present the facts about this attack and its lead up. The committee’s investigation has been nonpartisan and factual.

We must support the committee in investigating and holding accountable everyone involved in this crime — to both ensure it never happens again and make sure that our elected leaders respect the will of the people

This includes making sure everyone’s vote is counted by volunteering as an election protection volunteer.

Register to volunteer for election protection to make sure we protect the results of the 2022 election at cmnca.us/jan6ep.

Fred Mallery

Eugene