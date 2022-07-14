The Ducks Should Stay With The Pac-12

Phil Knight’s philanthropy toward the University of Oregon has been huge. In spite of his generosity, he and a handful of other rich Duck athletic boosters should not be allowed to decide to move Duck football into a Midwest or Southeast megaconference. It might make sense for USC and UCLA, from a huge urban area, but such a move would be a mistake for the Ducks.

The students, the people of Eugene, maybe the Oregon Legislature should be consulted on any possible football conference changes. The opinion of a generous 84-four-year old billionaire should not count for much.

Wayne Ferrell

Eugene