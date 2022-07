I read with interest John Zerzan’s take on the curses of social media addiction (“Anti-Social Media,” 7/21). He is absolutely right, except that like many people I use the internet to find things to do and places to go. We shouldn’t let our tools in life dictate to us. Rather, we should learn to use these tools to broaden our horizons. Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.

Peter Tildesley

Brownsville