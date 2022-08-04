The Whiteaker neighborhood gets to celebrate itself on Saturday. No, this is not the longtimeWhiteaker Block Party that many remember, but Block Party at Alluvium — as well as Party in The Whit — offer the Whit’s residents a chance to once again party in the summer heat (and it will be warm, so pace yourself). Alluvium will host 17 individual musicians and bands as well as family-oriented fun such as face-painting and bouncy house. Food vendors (including Sling-In Weiners) will join art vendors for patrons to browse. In the evening, you can wander to Party in The Whit at Heritage Distilling and dance the night away with Brown Stallion, a Ween cover band (pictured). And on Sunday, a day of rest, you can get ready for the next week at Whiteaker Community Market or at the Alluvium Free Outdoor Market. Check the What’s Happening listings for times and locations for the markets.

Block Party at Alluvium is noon to 10 pm Saturday, August 6 at Alluvium, 810 W. 3rd Avenue. Admission is free. Party in The Whit, with Brown Stallion performing, is 6 pm Saturday, August 6 at Heritage Distilling, 110 Madison Street. There is no cover charge.