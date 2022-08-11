There are still the hoops that people in the LGBTQIA+ community have to go through. Always, it seems, there are the hoops, as Leo Baudhuin expertly tells us in the leadoff essay of EW’s Pride issue. Yet there is that one Saturday in August where the Eugene LGBTQIA+ community can cut loose and party. EugPride! Fest (“Come Out & Be You”) is back with two stages that will feature standup comedy (including Mx. Dahlia Belle and Temple The Bard) and DJs (headlined by DJ Kingsley Strangelove). Daphne Storm and Diva Simone are your hosts for the Main Stage that will also have Lyta’s Drag Revue. Also, there’s the Community Art Project designed by Coda as well as a clothing swap area, a drag queen story hour and more. So come one, come all to EugPride! Fest — and be you.

The Glamazons perform in a Pre-Pride Party 8 pm Friday, August 12, at Monkey’s Paw, 420 Main Street, Springfield. A $5 donation benefits TransPonder. EugPride Fest starts at 10 am Saturday, August 13, with the annual Pride Rally and March to Alton Baker Park, beginning at Spectrum, 150 W. Broadway. The festival itself runs from 11 am to 6 pm. More information is on EugPride Facebook. Admission is FREE.