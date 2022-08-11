‘No’ To Moving Ahead

Quote from Claire Syrett on why she voted for Moving Ahead: “Having the ability to have a reliable, regular transportation option there for folks could make a significant difference for people who either can’t drive or don’t want to drive.”

I ride the 51 or 52 bus at least four times a week, and I consider LTD to be reliable, on time, not crowded, drivers courteous. River Road is a very busy four-lane road that looks like Highway 101 in Los Angeles on Friday nights. Anyone who wants to eliminate one lane in each direction, and take property from businesses or homeowners, is a moron.

Quite possibly there is another reason: lots of money to be made for certain people. Follow the money trail and you usually find the real reason they want to do it.

Bob Springenberg

Eugene