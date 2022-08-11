The Invisible Councilor

Does Eugene City Councilor Alan Zelenka really exist? Residents of south Eugene are asking this after his invisibility over the neighborhood problems caused by the recent world champion track meet. Garbage, noise, etc., all brought to you by adidas and other companies taking over local frat houses and other facilities.

But phone calls, emails, text messages and requests from his constituents that Zelenka attend a neighborhood meeting to address these problems elicited — nothing. Alan, where are you? One neighborhood leader suggested that “Alan Zelenka” was really the fabrication of University of Oregon hackers to show how voters would elect a non-existent person and keep him in office, against all evidence of his existence. Is this the best that Ward 3 can do?

Cheyney Ryan

Eugene