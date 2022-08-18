Hold The Insurrectionists Accountable

I have voted every year since my service in Vietnam, or tried to.

In America, voters should have the final say. But Donald Trump and far-right extremists engaged in a criminal conspiracy by helping to promote and pay for election sabotage efforts that culminated in the deadly attack on our country on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee’s public hearings are now presenting the facts about the attack and its lead up. The committee’s investigation has been nonpartisan and factual.

We must support the Jan. 6 committee in investigating and holding accountable everyone involved in this crime, to both ensure it never happens again and make sure that our elected leaders respect the will of the people. Even if it means Trump and company face criminal charges. And especially so.

Michael E. Peterson

Eugene