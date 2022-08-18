Make The Temp Bike Lane Permanent

Eugene did a great job preparing for the influx of national and international visitors to Track Town USA. I particularly enjoyed the temporary two-way bike lane on High Street between 4th and 5th avenues that led directly to the new Riverfront Park. Perhaps it can become a permanent change? The short stretch includes nine street parking spaces and there is currently no bike lane in either direction along that section. Yet, there is a large parking lot. It’s a relatively small change that could reap pleasant rewards for Eugeneans, for visitors and for the environment.

Tracy Weeks

Eugene