Artists working in various mediums — from painting to sculpture as well as mixed media and who come from Eugene and surrounding counties — have earned their spotlight through the Labor Day weekend in a pair of late-summer exhibits. The Mayor’s Art Show features more than 40 artists on the second floor of the Eugene Public Library. The five award winners include Taghrid Alghadban (Mayor’s Choice — 2D: “Eyes With Thread”) and Terry Hedin (Mayor’s Choice — 3D: “Survivor”). Award winners also include Julie Anderson Bailey (Juror’s Choice: “Biology Rising”), Janine Etherington (Curator’s Choice: “Reconciling Perspectives #2”) and Barbara Counsil (People’s Choice: “Beauty Beware”). A simple walk from the library takes you to the Karin Clarke Gallery and the 2022 Eugene Biennial. The every-other-year show this year highlights the work of more than 30 artists, and the coveted Best in Show award goes to Eugene artist Marjorie Taylor and her mixed media work, “Cleo Caracal.”

The Mayor’s Art Show runs through September 4 at the Eugene Public Library, 100 W. 10th Avenue. The 2022 Eugene Biennial is at the Karin Clarke Gallery, 760 Willamette Street, through September 10.