Welcome To Irony, EW

I had to laugh when I saw the Slant piece on the defacing of street artist Suspish’s art on the side of the (Eugene Weekly building, 8/11). Could you not see the irony and political statement?

When somebody paints something that is desired, somewhere appropriate, then it is art done by an artist. When somebody forces their graffiti that is not requested, and where it is not appreciated, then it is vandalism done by a criminal. Isn’t that obvious?

It only makes folks who want the paint happy. You glamorized vandalism, and this was a huckleberry result. Grammar is irrelevant to art or vandalism. And it doesn’t matter if it is a dude or dudette.

Gary DeCamp

Eugene