Fight Inequity On Many Fronts

Congratulations to those responsible for the Black Cultural Festival, a special time for healing of Eugene’s scarred history (“Healing History’s Wounds” by Irene Rasheed, EW 8/18). On the national scale the Inflation Reduction Act is beginning to address some inequities in health care and the dangers of climate change. Sadly, the expanded Child Tax Credit was not a part of it. Hunger and affordable housing were exacerbated when this tax credit failed. Unfortunately, it is always the poor and minorities who are affected most. So let’s make sure we elect candidates that will continue to put America on the road to equity, a healing in itself.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington