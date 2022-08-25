Think Positive

It is a well-known fact that we humans can bring about what we think about. So why do we spend so much time thinking about the apocalypse? We really should work to envision a happy future, where humans support each other and thrive. Maybe that’s a tall order, but I know we have great imaginations. Let’s put them to good use. Think about how it would feel to live in a world of peace, with abundance for all. Really feel it, believe it, and before we know it — it’s here! We can make it so. It’s OK to quit wishing for the end of the world. It’s not too late to fix it.

CJ Ravenwood

Springfield