Don’t Count Me In With Conte

Just as candidates reject endorsements from sleazy politicians like Donald Trump, I reject the cynical compliment from Paul Conte (Letters, 8/25) for my Eugene Weekly Viewpoint, “The Town Square Sting” (8/18).

None of the issues he piles on have anything whatsoever to do with what I was writing about. And I am not in agreement with him on any of them. There was no “bait and switch” involved in any of them. There was no “sting” involved. Just a washroom list of things that Conte does not like. The last thing that I want is for my name to be associated in any way with anything that Conte advocates for, or against.

Bob Warren

Eugene