I live in Claire Syrett’s ward and I voted “no” on the recall. I disagree with those pushing this recall on EmX, which is a good transportation system, homeless shelter and upzoning for affordable “middle housing.”

Syrett’s opponents say she doesn’t listen to them. I wouldn’t, either. They want to keep Eugene the same, as if the city were some kind of museum. We can’t do that. It’s time for these regressive folks to get out of the way.

Lynn Porter

Eugene