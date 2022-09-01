Thanks For The Obituary

Thank you for the caring words about Sam Brown (“Sam Brown: 1958-2022,” EW 8/25) and sharing the circumstances around his passing.

I had numerous good chats with Sam outside the post office. He would play. I would listen. Just a gentle music-loving soul. I didn’t know that he was unhoused. But I support buskers, and told him so, and I always made sure I had some cash in my pocket on my runs to the post office in case he might be there.

May he rest gently in the sturdy arms of Love.

Mary Sharon Moore

Springfield