Yes, We Need Better Emergency Veterinary Care

Thanks for highlighting the difficulty of getting urgent vet care and the need for the emergency vet hospital in Springfield (“Doggone Vet Access,” EW 8/25). Our vet refused to see our dog Blaise because what we described over the phone was disregarded as not urgent by our vet at a west Eugene animal hospital. Fortunately, doctor “B” at VCA Westmoreland Animal Hospital squeezed him in and then promptly sent us to the emergency vet hospital in Springfield. They quickly diagnosed that he was in an Addisonian crisis and saved our dog from certain death. Thanks again for your story.

Frank, Judy & Blaise Webster

Eugene