And Even More Music

Eugene Symphony

Opening night with Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor, and Orion Weiss, piano. 7:30 pm Oct. 8.

Scheherezade, with Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor, and David Krakauer, clarinet. 7:30 pm Oct. 27.

Tristan und Isolde Act II, with Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Nina Warren, Isolde; and Roy C. Smith, Tristan. 7:30 pm Nov. 17.

Beethoven’s “Ode To Joy,” with Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Kelly Nassief, soprano; Abigail Nims, mezzo-soprano; Christopher Pfund, tenor; Michael Dean, bass; and Eugene Symphony Chorus, Dr. Sharon Paul, director. 7:30 pm Dec. 10.

New Year’s Eve, with Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor; Peter Hollens, vocalist; Evynne Hollens, vocalist. 8:30 pm Dec. 31.

All concerts at the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. EugeneSymphony.org.

Oregon Mozart Players

The Sea and the Sky, Kelly Kuo, conductor, and Tessa Lark, violin. Beall Hall. 7:30 pm Nov. 5.

Candlelight Concerts, Kelly Kuo, conductor, and Lydia van Dreel, alphorn. 7:30 pm Dec. 16-17 First United Methodist Church; 7:30 pm Dec. 18 First Presbyterian Church, Roseburg,

OregonMozartPlayers.org.

Eugene Concert Choir

Viennese Salon, Diane Retallack, conductor; Arwen Myers, soprano; Hannah Penn, alto; Esteban Zúñiga Calderón, tenor; Doremus Scudder, bass.2:30 pm Nov. 13 Hult Center’s Soreng Theater.

Christmas Classics & Carols, Diane Retallack, conductor; Emilie Faiella, soprano; Laura Beckel Thoreson, contralto. 2:30 pm Dec. 4 Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall.

EugeneConcertChoir.org.

Chamber Music Amici

All That Baroque. Alice Blankenship, violin; Margret Gries, harpsichord; Camille Ortiz, soprano; Emma Simmons, violin; Joseph Wenda, oboe. 2 pm Oct. 23 and 7:30 pm Oct. 24.

Spanish. Tomás Cotik, violin. 2 pm Dec. 11 and 7:30 pm Dec. 12.

All concerts at Wildish Theater in Springfield. ChamberMusicAmici.org.

Delgani String Quartet

Creative Revolutions. 3 pm Oct. 16 and 7:30 pm Oct. 18. First Church of Christ, Scientist, and online at Delgani.org/live.

Eugene Ballet

The Sleeping Beauty, 7:30 pm Nov. 4 and 2 pm Nov. 5 and 6.

The Nutcracker, 2 pm and 7:30 pm Dec. 17-18, 7:30 pm Dec. 21-23 and 2 pm Dec. 24.

All performances at the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. EugeneBallet.org.

Ballet Fantastique

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Hult Center’s Soreng Theater. 2:30 and 7:30 pm Oct. 20-23.

Babes in Toyland, Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall. 2:30 and 7:30 pm Nov. 26-27.

BalletFantastique.org.

microphilharmonic

Dvořák, Janáček & Svoboda, Jaqua Concert Hall, The Shedd Institute. 4 pm Nov. 6 and 7:30 pm Nov. 7. TheShedd.org.